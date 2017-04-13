Wine 2.6 Fixes Bugs for The Solus Project, Aliens vs. Predator, and No Man's Sky

The Wine 2.6 development release was announced today, April 13, 2017, bringing another set of bug fixes for various Windows games and applications, along with some much-needed optimizations and features.

It's been two weeks since the launch of Wine 2.5, and among the prominent features brought by Wine 2.6, we can mention the implementation of multi-threaded command stream in Direct3D, improved font transformations in DirectWrite, additional support for 3D textures, and extra Shader Model 5 instructions.

As expected, various apps and games designed for Microsoft Windows operating systems received fixes. These include TNR MoonLight 2.31.122 (works incorrectly), StudioTax 2011 (crashes), Regedit, DevExpress .NET Installer, Neverwinter Online (crash with DirectX 11, broken graphics, etc.), World of Tanks 0.9.15, Bethesda.net Launcher, and Train Fever.

Wine 2.6 is here to fix a total of 25 bugs across various Windows games and apps. The list continues with the 32-bit version of The Witness game (black screen on start), Legacy of Kain: Defiance (crashes), Ri-li 2.0.1 (no window content), Rogue Operatives (white screen in game with HUD), The Solus Project, 0 A.D., BeamNG.drive, and Aliens vs. Predator (2010).

The World of Warships, No Man's Sky (GOG), Gal*Gun: Double Peace, and Witcher 3 games also work better with Wine 2.6, whose source tarball you can download right now from our website if you fancy compiling it on your GNU/Linux distribution. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments. The full changelog is attached below for more details on the bug fixes.