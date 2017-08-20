Wine 2.15 Has Improvements for Adobe Illustrator CS6 and Microsoft Outlook 2010

A bit late than expected due to the obvious summer holidays, Wine 2.15 development release is here for GNU/Linux and macOS users who want to install and use Windows apps on their favorite computer operating systems.

Wine 2.15 is clearly the smallest release of the year, as it only adds support for the AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) encryption standard, improves support for Bezier curves in Direct2D, as well as chunked transfers in WinInet. Besides that, the maintenance release fixes a total of nine issues.

Among the bug fixes, we can mention that Wine 2.15 improves support for Adobe Illustrator CS6 by making the ruler area work as expected when moving the mouse cursor on it, makes Microsoft Outlook 2010 connect to the Microsoft Exchange Server, and fixes a startup crash with the XM6 TypeG emulator.

Small fixes were resolved for FUJITSU's ATLAS high-quality machine translation software, eM Client email client, BricsCAD 2D and 3D CAD software, Peavey ReValver 4 award-winning amplifier modeling software, as well as the Magic The Gathering: Online (Magic Online) game.

Last but not least, Wine 2.15 patches a crash the affected all apps that support joysticks, which could occur when attaching a controller advertising more than eight axes. You can find the full changelog with all the fixes implemented since the Wine 2.14 release here.

In the meantime, you can download the Wine 2.15 source tarball right now through our web portal if you fancy compiling software on your GNU/Linux or Mac OS computer. However, please try to keep in mind that this is an unstable version of Wine, not recommended for use in production systems.