Wine 2.12 Released with Audio Driver for Android, Async I/O Improvements

If you fancy running Windows games or apps on your Linux, Android, or OS X operating system, then you should know that there's a new Wine development release available for download, versioned 2.12.

Wine 2.12 continues the bi-weekly development releases of the project, and it brings a new set of features, improvements, and bug fixes, starting with the implementation of an audio driver for Android and initial support for the MSI user interface and continuing with various RegEdit file parser enhancements and some more async I/O performance improvements.

As for the bug fixes, it looks like Wine 2.12 is a small update that only addresses a total of nine issues for various Windows app and games, such as Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lost Horizon, BOSE SoundTouch, Spotify, MyLifeOrganized, Paltalk, and Dai-Senryaku Perfect 3.0. It also makes the "winetricks -q art2kmin" command work again.

Under the hood, compatibility with the GCC 4.2.2 compiler has been restored, but other than that there's nothing else worth mentioning in this development release of the open-source and cross-platform compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on a wide range of UNIX-like operating systems. If you want to install it on your computer, download the Wine 2.12 source tarball right now. Check out the full changelog below for the bugs fixed, or the official release notes.