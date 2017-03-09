Watch: Transforming ReactOS into Fedora with the Fedora Transformation Pack

Out "Watch" series of blog articles continues today with a recent video posted by the community behind the ReactOS project, an open-source initiative to develop a clone of the Windows NT operating system that's binary compatible with Windows.

In the 5-minute long video, you can see an attempt of transforming the upcoming ReactOS 0.5 major release into Fedora Linux by installing the Fedora Transformation Pack, a tool designed for Windows XP and 2003 users who want to emulate the look and feel of Fedora.

Fedora Transformation Pack is an easy-to-install application that transforms the look of your Windows operating system by installing various themes and styles, as well as some components to make your Windows XP look just like Fedora Linux. ReactOS being binary compatible with Windows NT, it also supports the Fedora Transformation Pack.

As you'll see in the video attached below, a few graphical glitches are in place immediately after installing the Fedora Transformation Pack, but can be resolved with a simple log out. Various styles and themes are provided to beautify your ReactOS installation, and we can't wait for ReactOS 0.5 to be released.

Without any further ado, we'd let you now enjoy the video to see all the goodness that the Fedora Transformation Pack can add to your ReactOS operating system if you don't like the default, Windows NT-like theme. Keep an eye on our news section for more ReacOS news soon.