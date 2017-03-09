VirtualBox 5.1.16 Released with Initial Linux Kernel 4.11 Support, Bug Fixes

Oracle released a few moments ago new point releases of the VirtualBox 5.1 and 5.0 stable branches of the popular and open-source virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems.

VirtualBox 5.1.16 is now the most advanced version of the application, and it comes approximately seven weeks after the VirtualBox 5.1.14 maintenance update. The most important change implemented for Linux users is initial support for the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel, whose development just started a few days with the first Release Candidate.

"Oracle has released VirtualBox 5.1 Maintenance Release 16. This release includes improvements and regression fixes for Oracle VM VirtualBox 5.1," said Simon Coter, Product Management Director, Oracle VM & VirtualBox at Oracle in the release announcement.

Also for Linux users, VirtualBox 5.1.16 improves the installers to no longer rebuild kernel modules if not required. The Linux Additions were improved with the implementation of a vboxsf FS modules alias, as well as support for compiling the "shared folders" kernel module on GNU/Linux distributions running Linux kernel 4.10.

Additionally, it adds a new action for Linux hosts, implemented in the the .desktop file, to allow users to open the virtual machine manager window, and makes it possible to install the Linux kernel module override rule on Linux distros that don't use /etc/depmod.d.

For all platforms, the VirtualBox 5.1.16 release adds multiple improvements for the Virtual Machine Manager (VMM), graphical user interface (GUI), OVF support, USB and networking support. See the full changelog attached below for more details. Download VirtualBox 5.1.16 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website and update as soon as possible.