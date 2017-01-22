UbuCon Summit at SCALE 15x to Take Place March 2-3 in Pasadena, California

Ubuntu project member Nathan Haines is announcing that the next UbuCon Summit conference takes place this spring, between March 2 and March 3, in Pasadena, California, USA, during the SCALE 15x event.

SCALE is a renowned annual Linux Expo held in southern California. It's also the biggest Linux and FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) showcase event run by various members of the Linux community in North America. SCALE 15x is the fifteenth installation of the conference.

SCALE 15X will be held between March 2-5 at the Pasadena Convention Center, and it would appear that Canonical is planning to organize a new UbuCon Summit event, which will gather together the entire Ubuntu community and all the big names behind one of the world's most popular free operating systems.

"UbuCons are a remarkable achievement from the Ubuntu community: a network of conferences across the globe, organized by volunteers passionate about Open Source and about collaborating, contributing, and socializing around Ubuntu. UbuCon Summit at SCALE 15x is the next in the impressive series of conferences," said Nathan Haines.

With this announcement, the UbuCon Summit event organizers are also announcing a call for papers, inviting anyone from the Ubuntu community who have something awesome to show to submit their Ubuntu-related talks to the SCALE call for papers site at http://www.socallinuxexpo.org/scale/15x/cfp.

At the moment, they are also putting together the conference schedule and prepare all the details attendees need to know, such as accommodation and travel information, for the upcoming UbuCon Summit at SCALE 15x event in the next couple of weeks. They are also planning on revamping the official website of the conference.