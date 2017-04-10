Tiny Core Linux 8.0 Operating System Arrives with BusyBox 1.25.1 and GCC 6.2.0

The development team behind the Tiny Core project was proud to announce the release and immediate availability for download of the Tiny Core Linux 8.0 operating system.

After entering development a month ago, Tiny Core Linux 8.0 received a single Beta release during its short development cycle, during which it received a new kernel version from the Linux 4.8 series, which is no longer supported upstream, as well as various up-to-date components, including X.Org 7.7 and BusyBox 1.25.1.

Also included in the final release of Tiny Core Linux 8.0, we can notice GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.24, GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 6.2.0, util-linux 2.28.2, as well as e2fsprogs 1.43.3. Additionally, the GNU cpio general file archiver utility has been patched against UDI/GID error.

"Most extensions have been copied over from the 7.x repo - note that the X.Org 7.7 extensions have been updated, the ncurses and readline extensions have changed major versions and the OpenSSL extension has been factored out into OpenSSL and ca-certificates," reads the release announcement.

Tiny Core Linux 8.0 is available for download right now, from our website, and it's supported on both 64-bit (x86_64) and 32-bit (x86) hardware architectures. As usual, it comes in multiple editions, depending on your needs for this independently developed Linux-based operating system.