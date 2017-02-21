ReactOS 0.5 Open Source Windows-Compatible OS to Offer Windows Vista-like Style

ReactOS 0.4.4 arrived last week as the latest maintenance update to the stable 0.4 series of the open source Windows-compatible operating system, bringing better rendering for many applications and initial printing support.

While some of you have already managed to install ReactOS 0.4.4 on their personal computers, you should know that the development team is currently working hard on the next major update, ReactOS 0.5.

We bet that many exciting features will be prepared for the ReactOS 0.5 release, but one that caught our attention recently is the improved msstyles (Microsoft Windows styles) support for ReactOS, which is currently being polished by a contributor who goes by the name Giannis.

"Meanwhile Giannis is fixing and polishing our msstyles support as part of the ReactOS Community effort," said the ReactOS developers in a tweet that we've attached below for your viewing pleasure, so you can see what ReactOS can look like when you upgrade to version 0.5.

As you can see from that screenshot, the new look is very Windows Vista-like, if you're into such things. And if you can't wait until ReactOS 0.5 is out, you should be able to get an early taste of the new Windows Vista look and feel by grabbing the latest ReactOS build from SVN as described at https://reactos.org/wiki/Subversion.

