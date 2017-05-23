RaspAnd Marshmallow 6.0.1 Android OS Now Available for Raspberry Pi 3 and 2 SBCs

After informing us about the availability of a new build of his RaspAnd Nougat operating system for Raspberry Pi 3 and 2 SBCs based on Android 7.1.2, Arne Exton released an updated RaspAnd Marshmallow 6 version.

RaspAnd Marshmallow 6.0.1 Build 170521 is today available for those who want to install and use the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow mobile operating system on their tiny, yet powerful Raspberry Pi 3 and Raspberry Pi 2 single-board computers. It ships with the latest Kodi 17.1 media center and other updated components.

Among the noteworthy applications pre-installed in RaspAnd Marshmallow 6.0.1 Build 170521, we can mention the Aptoide 8.2.1.1 and Aptoide TV 3.2.1 package managers for installing third-party apps, SnapTube 4.17.0.8739 for downloading videos from YouTube, and Google Play Store for installing official Android apps.

Google's YouTube app is also installed by default and works very well, and the new RaspAnd Marshmallow build is compatible with the Win32 Disk Imager utility, allowing Windows users to install the operating system by making it easier to write the installation image on a USB flash drive.

"What’s the point with Win32 Disk Imager? Well, until now you had to have some basic knowledge about Linux to be able to install RaspAnd. Now you don’t need any special knowledge at all (just some basic computer knowledge)," said Arne Exton in the release announcement.

Detailed installation instructions are provided by the developer on the release notes page, where you'll also be able to purchase the new RaspAnd Marshmallow 6.0.1 Build 170521 for the sum of $9 USD. If you've already purchased a previous RaspAnd Marshmallow build, you'll be able to update for free.

Kodi 17.1 running