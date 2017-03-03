PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition Lands with KDE Plasma 5.8.6 LTS, Linux Kernel 4.9

The developers of the PCLinuxOS distribution announced the release of PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition, an updated install medium that ships with all the latest KDE technologies and applications.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.9.13 kernel, PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition includes the KDE Plasma 5.8.6 LTS (Long Term Support) desktop environment, as well as the KDE Applications 16.12.2 software suite, and KDE Frameworks 5.31.0.

PCLinuxOS is a rolling GNU/Linux operating system, but like any other rolling distro is gets ISO snapshots that bring all the recently released software and security updates. As such, PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition ships with all the packages released during the past month.

"The KDE Plasma 5 image ISO has been updated to release 2017.03. The image includes all of the updates and bug fixes from the past month. The kernel was updated to 4.9.13. KDE components were updated to Plasma 5.8.6 LTS, Frameworks to 5.31.0 and Applications to 16.12.2," reads the announcement.

In addition to all these updated packages, PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition brings improvements to the menu editor, the profile of the Konsole terminal emulator, and the Network Applet in the system tray area. Additionally, it improves the defaults for system tray icons and the Dolphin file manager.

A handful of new apps were added to the PCLinuxOS 2017.03 KDE Edition Live ISO image, which you can download right now from our website for 64-bit computers. These include the GParted partition editor, Dropbox client, and nixnote2, a clone of Evernote for Linux. Existing users need only to update their systems to receive all the above updates.