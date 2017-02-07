New CloudLinux 7 Kernel Released to Beta with Fix for "Kernel Panic" Issue, More

CloudLinux's Mykola Naugolnyi is announcing the availability of an updated kernel version in the Beta repositories of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based CloudLinux 7 operating system.

The kernel packages of CloudLinux 7 have been updated to version 3.10.0-427.36.1.lve1.4.37, and they are now available for installation directly from the updates-testing repository. Since kernel version 3.10.0-427.36.1.lve1.4.35, CloudLinux's team managed to backport a fix for a known "Kernel panic" issue.

The new updated CloudLinux 7 kernel build also attempts to implement the ability to ignore root-owned links when checking symlink ownership. Therefore, it is recommended that you update your systems to kernel version 3.10.0-427.36.1.lve1.4.37 as soon as possible.

To install the new kernel on your CloudLinux 7 operating system(s), you only need a single command, which we've published below for your reading pleasure. The command will enable the updates-testing repository and update the kernel packages to version 3.10.0-427.36.1.lve1.4.37.el7.

Simply paste the following command in a terminal emulator or virtual console to update. Once everything is successfully installed, you should reboot your machine(s) for the new kernel version to take effect. If you're using KernelCare, there's no need to reboot your system(s).

yum install kernel-3.10.0-427.36.1.lve1.4.37.el7 kmod-lve-1.4-37.el7 --enablerepo=cloudlinux-updates-testing

CloudLinux 7 is currently backporting new kernel versions and security updates from the software repositories of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating systems series. We always recommend keeping your infrastructure up-to-date, but please note that this kernel update is only for Beta users. You should wait for it to land on the stable channels if you're not using the Beta one.