Mark Shuttleworth: Ubuntu on the Desktop Will Remain Important to Canonical

The OpenStack Summit 2017 event kicked off today in Boston, MA, and Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth was there to discuss the upcoming plans for Ubuntu on the desktop, cloud computing, and IoT (Internet of Things).

The Canonical and Ubuntu founder was interviewed there by theCUBE, who were very curious to know what is the state of Ubuntu Linux these days, now that Mark Shuttleworth shocked the Open Source community when he announced last month that development of the Unity interface is shut down, along with the convergence vision.

Of course, Mark Shuttleworth answered that he's dream was always for Ubuntu to go mainstream on desktop, cloud, and IoT, but things don't always go the way we want them to. According to Shuttleworth, Ubuntu appears to be the de facto standard for cloud computing and data centers.

In the interview, Shuttleworth thinks that Ubuntu on the desktop will remain important to Canonical in supporting developers, who are the blood life of free software, Open Source, and IT innovation, but as a business Canonical chooses to focus on the cloud and IoT (Internet of Things).

"We're at the center of everything you've ever read about self-driving cars," said Mark Shuttleworth in the 18-minute long interview, which you can view entirely at the end of the article, where the Ubuntu founder talks about him returning as Canonical CEO and how the company makes money from OpenStack.