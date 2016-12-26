Softpedia was informed today, December 26, 2016, by Marius Quabeck, the creator of the magic-device-tool software that lets users install or replace their mobile operating systems on Android and Ubuntu Phone devices about the fact that the tool is now available as a Snap.

That's right, you can now install the Magic-Device-Tool via a Snap package on your Ubuntu Linux operating system or a supported OS by Canonical's latest Snappy technologies. This comes as great news as you won't have to clone the GitHub repo of the software to install it on your GNU/Linux distribution.

"You'll have to install it as "sudo snap install magic-device-tool --devmode" because there is no USB interface for snap yet so it can't run confined," said Marius Quabeck exclusively for Softpedia. "The script version will still be supported, but we recommend user to use the Snap, where the focus will be from now on."

In some other great news, it looks like the latest version of Magic-Device-Tool has been updated to CyanogenMod 14.1, but as CyanogenMod is no longer supported, the upcoming release of the tool will be rebased on the new Lineage OS Android distribution everyone is talking about these days.

Other than that, Magic-Device-Tool will no longer support devices that do not support the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system, so we recommend that you check the project's homepage for more details on the supported smartphones and tablets before installing it on your personal computer.