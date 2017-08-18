Linux Mint-Based feren OS Gets Upgraded to Linux Mint 18.2, USB Boot Improved

The developers of the feren OS GNU/Linux distribution based on the popular Linux Mint operating system announced the release of August 2017's snapshot ISO with many enhancements and updated components.

The biggest change in this month's feren OS snapshot is that the entire system was rebased on the recently released Linux Mint 18.2 "Sonya" operating system, which, in turn, is based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) distro. Additionally, the release improves USB boot support and removes a few apps.

The removed apps can be installed manually from the "Recommended Apps" section of distro's Welcome Screen, which received a major update. Support for Nvidia GPUs was improved as well, especially when running the OS directly from the live medium, thanks to the implementation of a new "No Mode Set" setting during boot.

"Just look for the 'No Mode Set' option in the boot menu of the Live CD if you can't boot from the other options and/or have Nvidia drivers," said the feren OS devs in the release announcement. "If you have to once you've installed the OS, hold SHIFT to force the boot menu to appear."

Other than the above, the latest feren OS snapshot ISO images adds a feren-styled window border theme to HighContrast and makes all alternative themes download-only. Sound and microphone issues were fixed as well, along with disappearing mouse cursor issue on Intel GPUs and freezes with ASRock Intel Sky Lake motherboards.

You should check out the full release notes if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in this feren OS 2017 August snapshot, which you can download right now from the official website. Existing users should upgrade their feren OS installations immediately.