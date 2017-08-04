LibreOffice 5.3.5 Office Suite Released with Over 120 Bug Fixes, Update Now

The Document Foundation announced the general availability for download of the fifth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 5.3 office suite series for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

Even if LibreOffice 5.4 was launched as the latest and most advanced, as well as the last point release of the LibreOffice 5 office suite series, The Document Foundation still updates the LibreOffice 5.3 branch with bug fixes, and it now released LibreOffice 5.3.5.

A minor release, LibreOffice 5.3.5 is here to patch a total of 123 reported bugs across all components, including Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Presentation, Base etc., which were addressed during its one-month development cycle. Check out the RC1 and RC2 changelog for technical details.

"LibreOffice 5.3.5 includes a number of bug fixes along with improvements to the help content," said Mike Saunders, Marketing & PR at The Document Foundation. "TDF suggests deploying LibreOffice in large organizations, public administrations and enterprises with the backing of professional support by certified people."

All LibreOffice 5.3 users are urged to update their installations to version 5.3.5 as soon as possible. You can download LibreOffice 5.3.5 binary and source packages for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now via our website or directly from the official LibreOffice homepage.

The LibreOffice 5.3 office suite will receive one more maintenance update, versioned 5.3.6, which should land this fall, at the end of October. One month later, The Document Foundation will mark the LibreOffice 5.3 series are unsupported, as it will reach end of life on November 26, 2017.