Here's Ubuntu Budgie 16.10 Linux Operating System Running on an Onda Tablet PC

According to a tweet posted by user Beto Sanchez, it would appear that the Ubuntu Budgie 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) operating system is running on an Onda Tablet PC device, which usually ships with either Windows 10 or Android, or even both.

It's a known fact that anyone can install Ubuntu or any other GNU/Linux distribution on Intel Atom Bay Trail tablets, and there are a bunch of tutorials on how to achieve that all over the Internet, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. We're just happy to see more users installing Linux on their devices.

At the moment of writing, we have no details about how well Ubuntu Budgie runs, or which model that Onda Tablet device is. All we know is what you see in the photo attached, which shows budgie-remix 16.10 running live from a USB thumb drive with its beautiful customized Budgie desktop environment.

As you know, the current stable release of the Ubuntu-based operating system is budgie-remix 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), but the project was accepted by Canonical as an official Ubuntu flavor, which means that the next major release will bear the name Ubuntu Budgie, as part of Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus)'s launch.

We'll update the story as soon as we know more!