Today, August 16, 2017, Debian, the universal, Unix-like computer operating system powered by the Linux kernel turns 24 years of existence since the late Ian Murdock first announced the Debian Project back in 1993.

Since then, the Debian Project decided to set the day of August 16 as the Debian Day, to celebrate the project's anniversary each year with organized social gatherings in various parts of the world.

"If you are close to any of the cities celebrating Debian Day 2017, you're very welcome to join the party," says Laura Arjona Reina in a blog post. "If not, there's still time for you to organize a little celebration or contribution to Debian."

Debian GNU/Linux is one of the most used and loved operating systems among users of the Linux community, on which numerous popular distros are based, including but not limited to Ubuntu and Linux Mint.

The latest release of Debian GNU/Linux is Stretch, version 9.1.0, whose Live and installable ISO images can be downloaded through our web portal or from any of the official mirrors from the project's homepage. The OS is officially supported on ten hardware architectures.

On this occasion, we'd like to wish Debian a happy birthday, and we can't wait to see what the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" release has in store for fans of the Linux-based operating system. Happy 24th birthday, Debian!