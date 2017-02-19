GParted 0.28.1 Restores Ability to Resize or Move Primary Partitions, Fixes Bugs

Just three days after the release of GParted 0.28 open-source partition editor, which implemented partial read and write support for LUKS encrypted file systems, Curtis Gedak is now announcing the launch of the first point release.

It appears that some nasty issues had to be fixed before the development team behind the popular GParted project could release a new version of the GParted Live CD/USB operating system, so they're now announcing the availability of GParted 0.28.1, a small update that restores the ability to resize or mode primary partitions.

"This release of GParted restores the ability to move/resize primary partitions when an extended partition exists. The move/resize regression was introduced in version 0.28.0," said Curtis Gedak in the release announcement, where he notes the fact that the "Name Partition" and "Label File System" dialogs were made larger.

GParted 0.28.1 also includes a workaround for an issue with the "make distcheck" command, which may come in handy to those who want to compile the program from sources on their Linux-based operating systems. No new dependencies have been added in this release, and no language translations were updated.

GParted or GNOME Partition Editor is a powerful tool for detecting, reorganizing, creating, resizing, merging, splitting, or deleting disk partitions on numerous Linux, UNIX, and Windows filesystems. The latest version, GParted 0.28.1, is now available for download from our website and it should soon be included in the stable repos of your OS.