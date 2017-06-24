GNOME 3.26 Improves Control Center's Network, Online Accounts & Printers Panels

Development of the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment continues as planned, and, as we reported earlier this week, the third milestone (GNOME 3.25.3) has been released with various updates and bug fixes across multiple components and apps.

GNOME Control Center is an essential part of the GNOME desktop, and the GNOME 3.25.3 development release adds quite a bunch of improvements enhancing the Network, Online Accounts, Printers, and Region & Language panels. While many of these improvements are mostly related to the look and feel, there's also some new functionality implemented.

For example, the ignored network interface types have been simplified in the Network panel, which should no longer crash when NMDevice does not have a hw-address (hardware address). On the other hand, the Printers panel allows users to undo a deleted printer, adds a 10-second timeout for printer removal jobs, and hides the supply level bar when no inklevel data is available.

Furthermore, there's now a "Test Page" print button in the Options dialog and a scroll view was implemented to view recently added printers. For the Region & Language panel, the input source chooser back button was improved to activate on mouse click. You can check out the full list of changes added in GNOME Control Center 3.25.3 release below if you're curious to know what else was changed.

Those who fancy compiling GNOME Control Center 3.25.3 on their GNU/Linux distribution to take it for a test drive can download the source tarball right now from our website or use the jhbuild modulesets of the GNOME 3.25.3 release to compile the entire desktop environment. However, please note that this is a pre-release version, so don't install it on production machines.