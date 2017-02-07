FFmpeg 3.2.3 "Hypatia" Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released with 35 Fixes

The major FFmpeg 3.2 "Hypatia" open-source multimedia framework recently received its third maintenance release, versioned 3.2.3, which brings up-to-date components and a bunch of various improvements.

FFmpeg 3.2.3 was released on February 6, 2017, and comes exactly two months after the previous point release, namely FFmpeg 3.2.2, announced on December 5, 2016. It is now considered the latest stable FFmpeg release from the 3.2 "Hypatia" series, which was officially unveiled on October 26, 2016.

It ships with the libavutil 55.34.100, libavcodec 57.64.101, libavformat 57.56.100, libavdevice 57.1.100, libavfilter 6.65.100, libavresample 3.1.0, libswscale 4.2.100, libswresample 2.3.100, and libpostproc 54.1.100 updated libraries for a better audio and video experience on all supported platforms.

According to the Git changelog, FFmpeg 3.2.3 also addresses a total of 35 issues discovered since version 3.2.2 across the MOV decoder, PGS subtitles decoder, MP3 decoder, FLAC decoder, MJPEG decoder, PNG decoder, swscale, avformat, libopenmpt, interplayvideo, dca_lbr, VP56, BSF, OMX, avutil, and lavf/chromaprint components.

The FFV1 encoder, OGG Vorbis decoder, FFplay, and MPEG4 video decoder also received improvements, so it is recommended that you update your systems to FFmpeg 3.2.3 as soon as possible, or as soon as it lands in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

The FFmpeg 3.2.3 source tarball is also available for download right now on our website if you fancy compiling software from sources, and you should visit the project's website if you want to get the Windows and macOS builds, Linux static binaries for 64- and 32-bit platforms, or clone the Git master.