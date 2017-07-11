Fedora 26 Linux Operating System Is Now Available for Download

Now that it's been approved for landing on July 11, 2017, the long-anticipated Fedora 26 Linux operating system was already made available for download ahead of the official announcement later tonight.

We've been tipped by a reader today that the official torrents page of the Fedora Project located at https://torrents.fedoraproject.org has been updated and it now lists all the Fedora 26 Linux flavors, which users can download, as we speak, as both 32-bit and 64-bit Live and installation mediums.

Fedora 26 Linux appears to ships with fifteen different editions, including Fedora 26 Workstation (GNOME), Fedora 26 KDE, Fedora 26 Xfce, Fedora 26 LXDE, Fedora 26 LXQt, Fedora 26 MATE, Fedora 26 Cinnamon, Fedora 26 SoaS (Sugar on a Stick), Fedora 26 Server, Fedora 26 Security, and Fedora 26 Robotics.

Fedora 26 Astronomy, Fedora 26 Design Suite, Fedora 26 Games, and a brand new Fedora 26 Python Classroom Lab flavors are also available for download as Live ISO images that you can write on either a USB flash drive or DVD disc and use them directly from the bootable medium without installing anything on your PC.

All Fedora 26 Linux editions are powered by the Linux 4.11.8 kernel and ship with various desktop environments and own selection of packages. The operating system should be officially announced later today and you can rest assured that you'll be first to know when it's out, yet no one stops you from downloading it right now if you can't wait any longer and you want to install it on your computer.