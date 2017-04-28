Canonical Releases Snapd 2.25 Snappy Daemon for Ubuntu Linux, Here Is What's New

Canonical's Snappy team, through Michael Vogt, announced today, April 28, 2017, the release and immediate availability of the Snapd 2.25 Snappy daemon for all supported Ubuntu Linux OSes, as well as other GNU/Linux distributions.

Snapd 2.25 comes about 17 days after the release of Snapd 2.24, and adds a bunch of improvements and new features worth a mention. For example, it improves the aliases implementation and channels support (tracks), for which the development team provides detailed information here and here.

It also introduces more spread tests to improve testing, adds fine-grained seccomp support to the quotactl and ioctl components, implements per revision snapshots of the Snap configuration, adds refresh schedule support, as well as two new interfaces, namely media-hub and kubernetes-support.

A new "snap tasks" command was also implemented in Snapd 2.25, which simplified tracking of revisions by adding built-using header to the DEB packages. Talking about Debian, Snapd 2.25 has various cross-distro improvements for Xauthority handling and automatic execution of spread tests.

Last but not least, the device key generation should now be faster on Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers, snap-confine can now run from the core if the Snapd daemon also runs from core, some RST issues were addressed and there's automatic retry of hashsums to improve the download robustness.

Various interfaces received small improvements, so check out the changelog below for more details. You can download the source tarball of Snapd 2.25 right now from the GitHub announcement if you want to compile it on your favorite Linux-based operating system. Snapd 2.25 is also coming soon to the stable repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux releases.