BlackArch Linux Penetration Testing OS Gets New ISOs with Updated Installer

One and a half weeks after releasing the BlackArch Linux 2016.12.20 ISO images, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution proudly announced the release of new, updated ISOs.

The BlackArch Linux 2016.12.29 ISO images are now the latest and most advanced builds of the operating system, shipping with the Linux 4.8.13 kernel, up-to-date in-house built tools, as well as an updated installer, which was bumped to version 0.3.1, bringing various small, yet important improvements.

In related news, the team was proud to announce recently the availability of a new BlackArch Linux OVA image that helps users use the ethical hacking/penetration testing OS on VirtualBox- or VMware-based virtual machines. These are available along with the 64-bit and 32-bit ISOs from the official homepage.

"Today we released the official BlackArch Linux OVA Image. Ready to use for VirtualBox/VMware! We wish to thank all of BlackArch's users, mirrors, and supporters. Thanks for your help," stated the BlackArch Linux developers on the project's website, where you'll find all the information you need to get started with this distribution.

You can download the BlackArch Linux 2016.12.29 ISO images right now through our web portal, but if you're already using the OS, there's no need to download anything. Just make sure that you run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command from time to time to keep your installation up to date. BlackArch Linux currently offers over 1,600 ethical hacking tools.