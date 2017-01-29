Arch Linux-Based BlackArch Penetration Testing Distribution Gets 20 New Tools

A new set of installation mediums of the open-source, Arch Linux-based BlackArch penetration testing and ethical hacking GNU/Linux distribution arrived on January 28, 2017.

The good news is that the BlackArch 2017-01-28 ISO images are bundled with 20 new tools for all of your ethical hacking and penetration testing needs. But it also looks like the GNU/Linux distro is now based on the recently released Linux 4.9.6 kernel and ships with the much-improved BlackArch Installer 0.3.2.

All of the pre-installed BlackArch tools have also been updated in the BlackArch 2017-01-28 ISOs, which fix shadow permissions and the various Ruby scripts, including Metasploit Framework and WPScan black box WordPress vulnerability scanner. The locale.gen list was updated too.

Of course, the base system has been syncronized with the latest security fixes and software versions from upstream Arch Linux repositories, and the BlackArch developers added support for installing the penetration testing operating system on virtual machines created with the VMware application.

Last but not least, the BlackArch 2017-01-28 ISO images come with updated menu entries for the Openbox, Awesome, and Fluxbox windows managers. You can download them now for either 64-bit or 32-bit hardware architectures from our website or directly from the distribution's homepage, where you'll also find torrent links.

New BlackArch Linux ISOs (2017.01.28) released: https://t.co/1py6kkx5Df - Get it while it's hot! ;-). Torrents will be available soon! — BlackArch Linux (@blackarchlinux) January 28, 2017